From Fork to (Football) Field: Game Day Grub with Bucs Nutrition Director Jessica Pastuf

Ever wonder what fuels NFL athletes between the practices, plays and all those plane rides to away games?

Today, we’re diving into the delicious side of football with Jessica Pastuf, director of performance nutrition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . From made-to-order Belgian waffles to spaghetti and meatballs as a snack(!), Pastuf works with the team’s culinary department to fuel and hydrate each player according to his individual needs — which sometimes tops out at upwards of 8,000 calories a day.

Back in August, we visited Pastuf at the Bucs’ headquarters during a day off from training camp. In this conversation, she shares what she loves about her job and dishes on what a player might eat in a day. Spoiler alert: It’s a lot.

Pastuf also answers your social media questions, like: What are some snack ideas for us mere mortals? Is pickle juice a reliable remedy for cramps? And how much protein do we actually need?

