Go behind the scenes of restaurants — and podcasting — with 'Walk-In Talk' host Carl Fiadini

It’s one of the highest-ranked food shows on Apple Podcasts. Nope, we’re not talking about The Zest—although we hope we’re first place in your heart.

The podcast in question is Walk-In Talk, founded and hosted by Carl Fiadini of Lithia. Coming from a foodie family and having spent decades in the food industry, Carl pivoted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, instead of selling food, he sells stories about food, overseeing Walk-In Talk Media with his business partners. In addition to the podcast, the enterprise includes food photography, documentaries, a magazine and more.

Carl chatted with Dalia at the WUSF studio. In this conversation, they discuss what really happens in an eatery’s walk-in cooler, the moment when he realized he’d had enough of working in restaurants and what to know before starting that podcast you’ve been dreaming up.

Thanks to Karla Stockton for suggesting this episode. If you have an idea for a Zest guest, email us: info@thezestpodcast.com

