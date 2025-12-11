Heritage to Haute cuisine: Behind the scenes of Spice Society Supper Club with chef Khadeem Charles

Picture this: you roll through a bright blue gate onto a sprawling property lined with ancient oaks, lush gardens bursting with color and a quiet pond where a few friendly farm animals wander by. Live music drifts through the air, tropical flowers spill across the outdoor tables, and before you is a Caribbean-inspired feast that looks almost too beautiful to eat.

Welcome to Spice Society Supper Club—a night of music, storytelling, craft cocktails and unforgettable food. The experience pops up periodically at Mill Pond Estate, a picturesque wedding venue in Seffner. And the menu is dreamed up by the estate’s own chef, Khadeem Charles. Drawing on his Trinidadian and Panamanian roots, Chef Khadeem is dedicated to taking Caribbean cuisine to new heights and giving it the fine-dining spotlight it deserves.

The best part? Spice Society Supper Club is open to the public, as are several of the estate’s other community events, from fancy tea parties to outdoor yoga sessions.

Khadeem recently visited our studios at WUSF in Tampa. In this conversation, he dishes on Spice Society Supper Club, a food trend coming your way in 2026 and tips for cooking during the holidays, whether you’re hosting four people or 400.

