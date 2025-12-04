Tide to table: Here’s your preview of Tampa Oyster Festival

Once the holiday hoopla fades, we all need something delicious to look forward to. Luckily, we’ve got just the thing: the Tampa Oyster Festival .

Happening Jan. 10, this event checks all the boxes. It’s outdoors during Florida’s best weather. It’s packed with fresh seafood, live music and the kind of friendly crowd that makes you glad you came hungry.

Bonus: It all supports a great cause— Frameworks of Tampa Bay, a nonprofit helping kids build emotional intelligence and the life skills they’ll lean on for years to come.

Joining us for a sneak peek is festival one of its organizers, Bill Murphy. He’ll share his favorite ways to enjoy oysters—and even dive into the ethics of eating them.

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors