Eat like a wok star: Vivian Aronson brings Chinese wellness to the Florida table

Vivian Aronson isn’t a regular mom. She’s a cool mom.

As in, millions-of-social-media-followers cool. She’s also appeared on Good Morning America, The Drew Barrymore Show and in People magazine.

Known on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook as “Cooking Bomb,” the Orlando resident gained fame sharing recipes that she learned growing up in Chengdu, China. In 2021 Vivian released The Asian Market Cookbook. And now she’s out with a new book, Traditional Chinese Wellness Recipes.

Vivan chatted with Dalia about Chinese wellness practices that can improve your life today. In this conversation, Vivian also shares how the COVID-19 pandemic led to her online stardom and offers tips for aspiring food influencers.

Transcription

