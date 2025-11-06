© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Willa’s restaurateur Nate Siegel makes waves with Cheeky’s Seafood

Published November 6, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
Call it the best of both worlds. Cheeky’s is a seafood restaurant and raw bar that opened earlier this year in St. Petersburg. It has the convenience of the city’s walkable Grand Central District, with the breezy vibe of a beachfront eatery.

The restaurateur behind Cheeky’s—a.k.a. Cheeky himself—is Nate Siegel. He also cofounded the popular Willa’s restaurant and adjoining Willa’s Provisions coffee shop in Tampa.

We recently slid into a booth at Cheeky’s to chat with Nate. In this conversation, the Tampa native shares how Cheeky’s got its name, how his time working in the Northeast influences his Florida restaurants and why, despite all the stress, he still loves working in restaurants.

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors

