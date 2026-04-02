Alton Brown on Cuban sandwiches, kitchen tools and why you shouldn’t cook like a TV chef

You know Alton Brown from Food Network shows like Good Eats, Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen.

Maybe you subscribe to his YouTube series, Alton Brown Cooks Food . Perhaps you’ve even caught one of his live shows, full of the scientific demonstrations and trademark humor that accompany Brown’s unique approach to food.

But Brown says there’s still more to learn about him. After performing live in more than 300 cities for upwards of half a million fans, he’s embarking on a tour of more intimate events for what’s being billed as An Evening with Alton Brown —including an April 25 stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.

Ahead of his visit, we caught up with Brown.

Special thanks to Katie Pedretty and Taylor McLamb at Ruth Eckerd Hall, and to everyone who has submitted questions for Alton. We had only a short time, and of course, I had plenty of my own questions for him. But I managed to squeeze in a few of yours.

Transcription

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