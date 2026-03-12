Flavor Summit preview: Dr. Yu Wang on the Dubai chocolate crazy, picky eaters and more

Why do some people love cilantro, while others say it tastes like soap? How did Dubai chocolate take the world by storm? And how are scientists using A.I. to determine what we’ll crave next?

Today we’ll learn the answers when we get a preview of the 4th International Flavor Summit, taking place March 16 to 18 in Orlando. The biennial event brings together leaders in the food and beverage science industries; it’s also open to the public. To register, click here .

One of the presenters is Yu Wang, Ph.D. , associate professor of food science and human nutrition at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). In this conversation, Dr. Wang answers our burning questions about flavor, discusses how she’s working with Florida’s citrus growers to produce better-tasting fruit and explains how to break up with your favorite junk food.

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors