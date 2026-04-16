Author George Geary on cooking with fruit and prop cheesecakes for 'The Golden Girls'

Get you a friend like George Geary . He’s a cookbook author and culinary media personality. So of course he makes the best food and tells the best stories.

Earlier this month, George released his 17th cookbook. It’s called Citrus, Illustrated: A Cookbook of 35 Sweet & Savory Recipes .

Based in Southern California, George has lots of helpful tips for us citrus-loving Floridians. In this conversation, he discusses how to select the most flavorful oranges and offers advice for cooking and baking with all parts of the fruit. Then he spills the tea about his time working as a pastry chef for the Walt Disney Company, including baking countless cheesecakes for the set ofThe Golden Girls.

As you’ll hear in Dalia’s voice, she was under the weather during this remote recording. Thank you for bein’ a friend.

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors