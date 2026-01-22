© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo of The Zest Podcast
The Zest Podcast

How guava became Tampa’s signature flavor, with historian Rodney Kite-Powell

Published January 22, 2026 at 3:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

You know it when you smell it. But how do you put into words the indescribable scent of  guava?  

And then there’s the taste: sour on its own, but irresistibly sweet in a guava-and-cream cheese pastry or a pint of guava ice cream from Publix.  

For a lesson in all things guava, we turned to historian Rodney Kite - Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center.

In this episode, you’ll learn:
● The fruit’s role in the creation of modern Tampa, which is nicknamed The Big Guava.
● Why Ybor City’s iconic Guavaween festival became a victim of its own success.
● Why the guava industry remains small but mighty. So grab a pastelito and a cup of café con leche, and settle in for this enlightening   conversation.

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors

Tags
The Zest Podcast The Zest Podcast
Stay Connected