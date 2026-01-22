How guava became Tampa’s signature flavor, with historian Rodney Kite-Powell
You know it when you smell it. But how do you put into words the indescribable scent of guava?
And then there’s the taste: sour on its own, but irresistibly sweet in a guava-and-cream cheese pastry or a pint of guava ice cream from Publix.
For a lesson in all things guava, we turned to historian Rodney Kite - Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
● The fruit’s role in the creation of modern Tampa, which is nicknamed The Big Guava.
● Why Ybor City’s iconic Guavaween festival became a victim of its own success.
● Why the guava industry remains small but mighty. So grab a pastelito and a cup of café con leche, and settle in for this enlightening conversation.
