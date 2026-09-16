Bonus: Learn how to make guacamole and all things tequila at Lona

We hope you’re enjoying our summer series featuring past guests and getting to know what they’ve been up to since they last spoke to us.

This episode is a little different. Brand Manager Alexandria Ebron took over The Zest while Dalia took a much-needed break finally. Lona by Chef Richard Sandoval is located in Tampa’s Water Street district and serving up modern Mexican cuisine. Today, on Mexican Independence Day, you’ll hear from Lona’s restaurant manager Leslie Anthony Rubero and Chef Pablo Salas, Sandoval’s collaborator on Lona. You’ll learn everything from their journeys in the food and drink industry to which tequila any novice drinker should start off with.

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors