Michael Twitty on How Our Ancestors' Traditions Lead to Healthier Lives

Michael Twitty isn’t giving up his Klondike Bars. On April 29, the celebrated food historian will appear at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg for a public discussion about how we can apply our ancestors’ culinary traditions to live a healthier life. But he says there’s still room for the occasional treat.

Based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Twitty is the author of several groundbreaking books including the James Beard Award-winning The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South, as well as Kosher Soul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew and Rice: A Savor the South Cookbook. His newest book is Recipes from the American South.

You might also recognize Twitty from his appearances on shows like Bizarre Foods America, High on the Hog, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and Michelle Obama’s Waffles and Mochi!

Ahead of his visit to St. Pete, Twitty chatted with Dalia about culinary lessons from our ancestors, how ingredients change as they migrate across the South and how he enjoys his soul food favorites while keeping a kosher kitchen.

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