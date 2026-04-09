Oystercatchers chef Shelby Farrell brings back brunch

It’s a meal so beloved that it counts as two meals. We’re talking about brunch.

And for decades, no list of Tampa Bay’s best brunch spots was complete without Oystercatchers . Opened in 1986, the waterfront restaurant sits on the property of Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, overlooking Tampa Bay.

During the covid-19 pandemic, Oystercatchers’ legendary Sunday brunch buffet went away and stayed away. Until now.

On Feb. 1, 2026, the restaurant celebrated the return of its brunch. At the helm was Chef de Cuisine Shelby Farrell.

Farrell grew up on Florida’s Gulf Coast, influenced by her family’s roots in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Naples, Italy. She brings these influencestothe Oystercatchers menu, not just for brunch but throughout every meal.

Before Oystercatchers, Farrell served as Chef de Cuisine at Four Flamingos in Orlando, collaborating with celebrity chef Richard Blais. She has appeared on the TV series Moveable Feast and Guy’s Grocery Games.

Chef Farrell stopped by our studio to discuss what makes a good brunch, regardless of whether it’s in a restaurant or at home. In this conversation, she also shares how her love of gardening and photography influence her work in the kitchen. And she shares her secret to putting together a delicious meal at a moment’s notice.

Transcription

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