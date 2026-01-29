‘The Autistic Delicatessen’ podcast centers foodies on the spectrum

Figuring out what to eat can sometimes feel like a relentless chore. And for people on the autism spectrum, mealtimes can be even more challenging—from food aversions to noisy restaurants to feeling ostracized because of what or how they eat.

Today we’re digging deeper with the co-hosts of The Autistic Delicatessen. It’s a food podcast that centers the voices of adults with a neurodivergent perspective. Dalia met the show’s producer and co-host, Larrnell Cross, at a podcasting workshop in Tampa.

In this conversation, Dalia and Larrenell are joined by Autistic Delicatessen co-hosts Shalese Heard and Candi Carpenter. (Other co-hosts include Nikko Gomez, Melissa Pappas, Rachel Ann Harding and former co-host Oni.)

In this conversation, Larrnell, Shalese and Candi share:

● Why food is a natural conversation starter for people with or without autism

● Why some people on the autism spectrum have aversions to certain foods or food textures.

● How restaurants can be more inclusive

Whether you’re on the spectrum or you love someone who is, settle in for this candid conversation.

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors