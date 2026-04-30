The sacred side of food with Andrew Hudson of Community Harvest SRQ

****NOTE: Since the time of this recording, Community Harvest SRQ has merged with Sunshine Community Compost to form Sunshine Community Harvest.

Andrew Hudson is on a mission. An organic gardener, Mennonite minister and program director for the nonprofit organization Community Harvest SRQ , he wants to connect the people of Sarasota with its local food.

Dalia met Andrew through a mutual friend, Chef Steve Phelps of Indigenous Restaurant. Phelps describes him as “rebooting the community food system in Sarasota.”

As Andrew explains in this conversation, he does this by connecting farms, restaurants and neighbors to get surplus produce off the field and onto people’s plates. We also dig into Sarasota’s Eat Local Week , food sovereignty and what it means to give communities more control over what they eat. As a Mennonite minister, Andrew brings a thoughtful perspective on land, rest and the sacredness of food, reminding us that caring for the soil and each other go hand in hand.

Transcription

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