TikTok star, cookbook author and yacht chef Abby Cheshire: 'It’s like Below Deck, without the drama'

For most of the year, Abby Cheshire teaches culinary arts for Florida Virtual School. And when school lets out, she works her summer job.

But she’s not delivering groceries or leading arts and crafts at daycamp like many teachers. The Brevard County native works as a chef on a private yacht. She shares her high-seas adventures with her more than 1 million TikTok followers, who know her as Abby in the Galley .

And now she’s sharing her recipes, too. Chef Abby’s new cookbook is Passport to Flavor: 100 Global Dishes You can Make Anywhere . And she literally means anywhere. When she’s aboard the yacht, Abby is limited to working with whatever food and equipment she has on hand.

Abby recently chatted with us about the highs and lows of cooking on the high seas.

