Where are they now? Cameron Macleish of 360 Eats

This summer, The Zest Podcast is checking in with some past guests. In 2022, we met Ellen and Cameron Macleish. They’re a mother-and-son duo working to reduce food waste while tackling food insecurity in Northern Pinellas County. Their nonprofit, 360 Eats, turns surplus food donations into meals for the hungry and compost for gardeners.

Cameron is the executive director and Ellen, a professional chef, works her magic in the kitchen to turn random ingredient donations into delicious meals. The Macleishes and their team then distribute the meals via a food truck, where hungry people can eat for free.

Dalia caught up with Cameron remotely in July of this year.

Transcription

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