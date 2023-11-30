© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Aerial view of Florida legislators in the Capitol
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Bill proposes state recognition for three Native American tribes

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published November 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
Sam Thomas
/
Fresh Take Florida
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.

Under a bill filed Wednesday, Florida would give state recognition to the Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, the Muscogee Nation of Florida and the Lower Chattahoochee Band of Yuchi Indians.

Florida would give state recognition to three Native American tribes in the Panhandle, under a bill filed Wednesday by Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola.

The bill (HB 675), filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, would recognize the Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, the Muscogee Nation of Florida and the Lower Chattahoochee Band of Yuchi Indians.

Florida law includes rules involving the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida. The rules include gaming rights, special district powers, hunting, campsites, water rights and identification cards. Salzman’s proposal for the other tribes would include limits.

“State recognition of an Indian tribe or band under this (proposed) section (of law) may not be construed to create any basis or authority not otherwise provided by law for an Indian tribe or band to establish or promote any form of otherwise prohibited gaming activity or to claim any interest in land or real estate,” the proposal said.
Tags
Politics / Issues Indigenous PeopleNative Americans2024 Florida Legislature
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now