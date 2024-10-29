Here's where your polling place may have moved in the Tampa Bay area following Milton and Helene
Counties across the region, and especially Pinellas, have faced significant challenges after being hit by two hurricanes that damaged polling places and facilities.
You may be voting at a different polling place this year, courtesy of the damage wrought by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.
In hard-hit Pinellas County, elections officials tried to keep things as normal as can be, given the circumstances.
Damage from the hurricanes on the barrier islands and low-lying areas was so extensive that the county has relocated 25 polling places on election day this year.
The county's seven early voting sites and three election centers were not impacted. Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus says for many other places, officials have tried not to change most voters' poll locations.
“Going into any presidential elections, especially because you're looking at a four-year difference, anything that we can do to keep continuity, a sense of familiarity, normalcy in an election is always our first priority,” Marcus said. “Our goal is to always keep it within bus routes, driving distance, in some cases walking distance. So everything that we can do to make the process accessible to our voters while maintaining security, obviously, and the integrity of the process.”
Marcus said in certain instances, they had to go to new locations that they have never used before. In other cases, they consolidated two or more voting precincts to one site.
“We have our three offices that will be open (for early voting) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to vote, and then on election day, because we still have 156 polling place places,” Marcus said. “We're really encouraging folks to use their home precincts, you’ll probably get in and out of there pretty quickly, hopefully.
“And then we have our three offices, which will be open from 7 to 7 to accommodate voters who have been displaced because of one of the two hurricanes, or maybe both. So we really did work very hard to make sure that our voters had the access that they have been used to in previous elections.”
Are you not sure what precinct you're assigned? Here is a county-by-county list of the precincts that have relocated, and click the links under each county to find your precinct location.
Pinellas
(Find your precinct in Pinellas County)
- 105: Boyd Hill - Hammock Hall, 3010 31 St. S, St. Petersburg
- 109: Boyd Hill - Hammock Hall, 3010 31 St. S, St. Petersburg
- 112: Boyd Hill - Hammock Hall, 3010 31 St. S, St. Petersburg
- 138: Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1 St. NE, St. Petersburg
- 143: Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1 St. NE, St. Petersburg
- 144: Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1 St. NE, St. Petersburg
- 162: First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, 1900 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg
- 202: Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3455 26 Ave. S, St. Petersburg
- 208: First United Methodist Church, 2728 53 St. S, Gulfport
- 212: Pasadena Community Church, 227 70 St. S, St. Petersburg
- 214: Pasadena Community Church, 227 70 St. S, St. Petersburg
- 218: First United Methodist Church, 2728 53 St. S, Gulfport
- 404: St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach
- 405: St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach
- 406: Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island
- 407: Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island
- 408: Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island
- 409: Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island
- 420: Belleair Beach City Hall, 444 Causeway Blvd., Belleair Beach
- 500: Belleair Town Hall, 901 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair
- 513: Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater
- 514: Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater
- 515: Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater
- 545: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1700 Klosterman Rd., Palm Harbor
- 701: First Baptist Church, 1021 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs
Early Voting Locations:
- Centre of Palm Harbor, The - 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor
- Countryside Recreation Center - 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater
- Gulfport Neighborhood Center - 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport
- J.W. Cate Recreation Center - 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg
- Supervisor of Elections Office - County Building - 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg
- Supervisor of Elections Office - Election Service Center - 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo
- Supervisor of Elections Office - Pinellas County Courthouse - 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater
Hillsborough
(Find your precinct in Hillsborough County)
- 107: Countryside Christian Church - South Tampa, 3600 W Ballast Point Blvd., Tampa
- 109: Victory Baptist Church, 6202 S MacDill Ave., Tampa
- 127: Islands Campus of South Tampa Fellowship Church, 97 Biscayne Ave., Tampa
- 207: David M Barksdale Center, 1801 N Lincoln Ave., Tampa
- 243: Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W Linebaugh Ave., Tampa
- 373: West Meadows Community Clubhouse, 8401 New Tampa Blvd., Tampa
- 410: Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Hwy., Tampa
- 413: Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Hwy., Tampa
- 560: University Baptist Church, 2121 E 131st Ave,, Tampa
- 575: Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 W Fletcher Ave., Tampa
- 803: Bloomingdale Golf Club, 4113 Great Golfers Pl., Valrico
- 815: Creekside Church of Christ, 3949 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico
- 987: Riverview Branch Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Rd., Riverview
Pasco
- 26: St. Martins Episcopal Church, 15801 US Hwy 19, Hudson
(Find your precinct in Pasco County)
Hernando
(Find your precinct in Hernando County)
- 200: Weeki Wachee Area Club, 7442 Shoal Line Blvd, Spring Hill
Sarasota
(Find your precinct in Sarasota County)
203: Bayfront Community Center, 803 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
211: Bayfront Community Center, 803 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
213: Bayfront Community Center, 803 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
215: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota
335: North Recreational Center (Harbor Cove), 219 Marlette Dr., North Port
407: Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota
411: Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Sarasota
421: Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Sarasota
423: Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota
427: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2705 N Tamiami Trail, Nokomis
503: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2705 N Tamiami Trail, Nokomis
Manatee
(Find your precinct in Manatee County)
- 301: Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach
- 305 Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach
- 307: Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key
- 409: State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton
- 421: Trailer Estates Recreation Hall, 1903 69th Ave. W, Bradenton
Polk
No changes reported.
(Find your precinct in Polk County)
Citrus
No changes reported.