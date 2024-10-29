Here's where your polling place may have moved in the Tampa Bay area following Milton and Helene

You may be voting at a different polling place this year, courtesy of the damage wrought by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

In hard-hit Pinellas County, elections officials tried to keep things as normal as can be, given the circumstances.



Damage from the hurricanes on the barrier islands and low-lying areas was so extensive that the county has relocated 25 polling places on election day this year.

The county's seven early voting sites and three election centers were not impacted. Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus says for many other places, officials have tried not to change most voters' poll locations.

“Going into any presidential elections, especially because you're looking at a four-year difference, anything that we can do to keep continuity, a sense of familiarity, normalcy in an election is always our first priority,” Marcus said. “Our goal is to always keep it within bus routes, driving distance, in some cases walking distance. So everything that we can do to make the process accessible to our voters while maintaining security, obviously, and the integrity of the process.”

Marcus said in certain instances, they had to go to new locations that they have never used before. In other cases, they consolidated two or more voting precincts to one site.

“We have our three offices that will be open (for early voting) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to vote, and then on election day, because we still have 156 polling place places,” Marcus said. “We're really encouraging folks to use their home precincts, you’ll probably get in and out of there pretty quickly, hopefully.

“And then we have our three offices, which will be open from 7 to 7 to accommodate voters who have been displaced because of one of the two hurricanes, or maybe both. So we really did work very hard to make sure that our voters had the access that they have been used to in previous elections.”

Are you not sure what precinct you're assigned? Here is a county-by-county list of the precincts that have relocated, and click the links under each county to find your precinct location.



Pinellas

(Find your precinct in Pinellas County)



105: Boyd Hill - Hammock Hall, 3010 31 St. S, St. Petersburg

Boyd Hill - Hammock Hall, 3010 31 St. S, St. Petersburg 109: Boyd Hill - Hammock Hall, 3010 31 St. S, St. Petersburg

Boyd Hill - Hammock Hall, 3010 31 St. S, St. Petersburg 112: Boyd Hill - Hammock Hall, 3010 31 St. S, St. Petersburg

Boyd Hill - Hammock Hall, 3010 31 St. S, St. Petersburg 138: Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1 St. NE, St. Petersburg

Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1 St. NE, St. Petersburg 143: Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1 St. NE, St. Petersburg

Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1 St. NE, St. Petersburg 144: Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1 St. NE, St. Petersburg

Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 1 St. NE, St. Petersburg 162: First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, 1900 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg

First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, 1900 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg 202: Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3455 26 Ave. S, St. Petersburg

Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3455 26 Ave. S, St. Petersburg 208: First United Methodist Church, 2728 53 St. S, Gulfport

First United Methodist Church, 2728 53 St. S, Gulfport 212: Pasadena Community Church, 227 70 St. S, St. Petersburg

Pasadena Community Church, 227 70 St. S, St. Petersburg 214: Pasadena Community Church, 227 70 St. S, St. Petersburg

Pasadena Community Church, 227 70 St. S, St. Petersburg 218: First United Methodist Church, 2728 53 St. S, Gulfport

First United Methodist Church, 2728 53 St. S, Gulfport 404: St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach 405: St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach 406: Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island

Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island 407: Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island

Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island 408: Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island

Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island 409: Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island

Temple Beth-El of St. Petersburg, FL, Inc., 400 Pasadena Ave. S, Treasure Island 420: Belleair Beach City Hall, 444 Causeway Blvd., Belleair Beach

Belleair Beach City Hall, 444 Causeway Blvd., Belleair Beach 500: Belleair Town Hall, 901 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair

Belleair Town Hall, 901 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair 513: Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater

Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater 514: Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater

Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater 515: Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater

Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater 545: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1700 Klosterman Rd., Palm Harbor

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1700 Klosterman Rd., Palm Harbor 701: First Baptist Church, 1021 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs

Early Voting Locations:



Centre of Palm Harbor, The - 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor

Countryside Recreation Center - 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater

Gulfport Neighborhood Center - 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport

J.W. Cate Recreation Center - 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office - County Building - 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office - Election Service Center - 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo

Supervisor of Elections Office - Pinellas County Courthouse - 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater

Hillsborough

(Find your precinct in Hillsborough County)



107: Countryside Christian Church - South Tampa, 3600 W Ballast Point Blvd., Tampa

Countryside Christian Church - South Tampa, 3600 W Ballast Point Blvd., Tampa 109: Victory Baptist Church, 6202 S MacDill Ave., Tampa

Victory Baptist Church, 6202 S MacDill Ave., Tampa 127: Islands Campus of South Tampa Fellowship Church, 97 Biscayne Ave., Tampa

Islands Campus of South Tampa Fellowship Church, 97 Biscayne Ave., Tampa 207: David M Barksdale Center, 1801 N Lincoln Ave., Tampa

David M Barksdale Center, 1801 N Lincoln Ave., Tampa 243: Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W Linebaugh Ave., Tampa

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W Linebaugh Ave., Tampa 373: West Meadows Community Clubhouse, 8401 New Tampa Blvd., Tampa

West Meadows Community Clubhouse, 8401 New Tampa Blvd., Tampa 410: Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Hwy., Tampa

Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Hwy., Tampa 413: Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Hwy., Tampa

Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Hwy., Tampa 560: University Baptist Church, 2121 E 131st Ave,, Tampa

University Baptist Church, 2121 E 131st Ave,, Tampa 575: Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 W Fletcher Ave., Tampa

Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 W Fletcher Ave., Tampa 803: Bloomingdale Golf Club, 4113 Great Golfers Pl., Valrico

Bloomingdale Golf Club, 4113 Great Golfers Pl., Valrico 815: Creekside Church of Christ, 3949 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

Creekside Church of Christ, 3949 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico 987: Riverview Branch Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Rd., Riverview



Pasco

26: St. Martins Episcopal Church, 15801 US Hwy 19, Hudson

(Find your precinct in Pasco County)

Hernando

(Find your precinct in Hernando County)



200: Weeki Wachee Area Club, 7442 Shoal Line Blvd, Spring Hill



Sarasota

(Find your precinct in Sarasota County)

203: Bayfront Community Center, 803 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

211: Bayfront Community Center, 803 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

213: Bayfront Community Center, 803 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

215: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota

335: North Recreational Center (Harbor Cove), 219 Marlette Dr., North Port

407: Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

411: Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Sarasota

421: Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Sarasota

423: Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota

427: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2705 N Tamiami Trail, Nokomis

503: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2705 N Tamiami Trail, Nokomis



Manatee

(Find your precinct in Manatee County)



301: Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach

Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach 305 Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach

Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach 307: Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key

Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key 409: State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton

State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton 421: Trailer Estates Recreation Hall, 1903 69th Ave. W, Bradenton

Polk

No changes reported.

(Find your precinct in Polk County)



Citrus

No changes reported.

(Find your precinct in Citrus County)

