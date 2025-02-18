Student Rights Cards help prepare youth for possible ICE interrogation

As federal raids ramp up under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, some people may not be aware that everyone in the United States has civil rights, no matter their legal status.

Red cards that educate adults about rights and best practices are being distributed widely.

Now the Purple Group, which advocates for students, parents and educators in Lee County, is distributing Student Rights Cards.

These can help young people be educated about rights and best practices if stopped by immigration enforcement officials. Included on the card is for students to stay calm and ask for their parents and a lawyer before answering questions.

The cards were created by Michael Andoscia, a former Lee County teacher who now advocates for academic freedom. He explains why he developed the cards:

“My goal was to, one, provide a script that the child can use in the face of an interrogation, where they can positively assert their rights, and also a guide to help them calm down and respond appropriately to law enforcement,” Andoscia said.

Andoscia added that teachers are no longer allowed to teach civil rights in the classroom and suggests that adults go over the cards with children so they will be prepared.

The cards are available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Portuguese.

