Florida kicks off 2025 legislative session. Here's what Floridians hope to see lawmakers accomplish

Lawmakers spent Tuesday morning announcing their legislative priorities to kick off Florida’s legislative session.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to credit Florida Cares Charity's Denise Rock.

The security line at the state Capitol building sounds something like a busy airport.

Inside the building is full of news crews and lobbyists moving floor to floor looking for lawmakers to discuss the days events.

Denise Rock works with Florida Cares Charity. She found a spot on the third floor where she’s showcasing some artwork made by people who are incarcerated.

“We're bringing to light the talent that hides behind the fences of the Department of Corrections,” she said.

Denise Rock works with Florida Cares Charity.

It’s Rock’s hope that the Legislature will pass a criminal reform measure that aims to give certain inmates, particularly ones serving longer prison sentences for non-violent crimes, parole.

"They can be beneficial to society," said Rock. "They can bring beauty into society, if given the chance.”

Melanie Lee, another Florida resident, said her visit to the Capitol is personal.

For Floridian Melanie Lee, stopping elder abuse is her top priority.

She said she’s been kept out of the life of her two grandchildren since the time they were born. And with her grandson turning 3 in July, and a granddaughter turning 1 in May, Lee is now advocating for legislation to protect against what she calls grandparent alienation.

“It’s dangerous...its life altering, and there are millions of grandparents that are exploring this," said Lee. "We need help, and we need support."

Lee’s efforts could have an impact.

There are some bills filed this session addressing grandparent visitation rights.