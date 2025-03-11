Florida Legislature push to increase benefits for the State and National Guard

The Florida Legislature is making a push to increase certain benefits for members of the State and National Guard.

WFSU News was at the Capitol on Tuesday, where the legislative body celebrated National Guard Appreciation Day.

Music from the 13th Army Band rained out over the Capitol courtyard Tuesday.

The band played as their fellow guardsmen showcased some of their various training techniques and equipment to dozens of onlookers.

The National Guard’s Senior Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Colonel Caitlin Brown says the event helps keep the state’s military top of mind for the Legislature during session.

“The National Guard Day at the Capitol is an annual event, where the Florida National Guard has the opportunity to bring out some of our equipment, some soldiers and airmen who served the state, and just showcase them to the public in Tallahassee," Brown said.

"It's also an opportunity to meet legislators and show them what we do, and to thank them for their continued support.”

As the celebration continued out on the courtyard, lawmakers inside were taking up bills that would extend the state’s military tuition assistance program.

Kissimmee’s Democratic Senator Kristen Arrington is the bill’s sponsor.

“SB 336 expands the current Florida National Guard’s Educational Dollars for Duty program to include spouses and children of active members of the Guard," said Arrington.

The Educational Dollars for Duty (EDD) program cover the cost of a bachelor’s and master’s degree of enlisted guardsmen. Arrington’s bill would require the Department of Military Affairs to pay up to half of the tuition for the spouse and children of an active service member.

“The bill sets aside $500,000 of funds appropriated for the education program each fiscal year to provide tuition assistance for spouses and children of active members of the Florida National Guard."

The bill received favorable support in its committee, along with two other military-related bills.

Fort Myers Republican Senator Jonathan Martin wants to give members of the Florida State Guard the same benefits that most National Guardsmen and active-duty soldiers receive, including leave of absence from work, college scholarships, and discounted rates at state parks.

“Florida State Guard is in supportive of this benefits package," Martin said. "It creates benefits dedicated to members of the Florida State Guard by offering leave of absence and scholarships for those who meet eligibility requirements.”

The panel of lawmakers gave their okay to a bill that would make it a third-degree felony for a person who has never been in the military to fraudulently wear a military uniform.