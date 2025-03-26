© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez compares higher education searches to 'spoil system'

WUSF | By Jim Turner - News Service of Florida
Published March 26, 2025 at 7:16 PM EDT
Republican House Speaker Daniel Perez arrives for a press conference in the House chamber on the opening day of the 2025 legislative session at the state capitol in Tallahassee, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Republican House Speaker Daniel Perez arrives for a press conference in the House chamber on the opening day of the 2025 legislative session at the state capitol in Tallahassee, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Perez equated a 2022 law that provided exemptions to public-records and public-meetings laws for presidential searches to a “spoil system,” which he said the House bill (HB 1321) seeks to rectify.

Appearing before leaders of the state university system, House Speaker Daniel Perez on Wednesday defended a bill that would repeal a law shielding information about school presidential candidates from public disclosure.

Perez equated a 2022 law that provided exemptions to public-records and public-meetings laws for presidential searches to a “spoil system,” which he said the House bill (HB 1321) seeks to rectify. He also pointed to rules that the university system’s Board of Governors approved, including giving its chairman a role in reviewing candidates to become school presidents.

“We cannot reject DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) in the name of meritocracy while replacing it with a spoil system for a select few,” Perez, R-Miami, told the Board of Governors during a meeting at Florida A&M University. “Unfortunately this board adopted a rule that breaks faith with the spirit of that public-record exemption. Under your rule, the BOG chair can, in the darkness of the search committee process, unilaterally veto candidates without standards or limitations, so that the (university) board of trustees may only pick one candidate.”

Board members, who gave Perez time to address them during a discussion about compensating college athletes, did not immediately respond.

Supporters of the 2022 law have argued the exemption was needed to help attract top candidates who might be hesitant to apply for Florida president jobs if their current employers could find out.

The House bill, sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, started moving forward last week. It came after numerous state universities and colleges have hired presidents in recent years and as others conduct searches.

In February, former state House Majority Leader Adam Hasner, R-Boca Raton, was chosen to serve as president of Florida Atlantic University, and former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez was chosen to serve as interim president of Florida International University. Also, University of South Florida President Rhea Law announced last month she will step down.

In addition, Florida Polytechnic University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida State University, the University of North Florida and New College of Florida have presidents who were appointed since 2021. Meanwhile, in addition to Florida International University, the University of Florida and Florida A&M University are operating with interim presidents.

In the state college system, Broward College, Northwest Florida State College, South Florida State College and State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota have hired new presidents during the past two years. Also, North Florida College President John Grosskopf announced this month he will step down from his post.

Along with repealing the public-records and public-meetings exemption for presidential searches, Salzman’s bill would place term limits on members of the Board of Governors, require them to file detailed financial disclosures and eliminate a requirement that presidents selected by university boards of trustees go to the Board of Governors for confirmation.

Salzman’s bill, which was approved by the House Education Administration Subcommittee, needs to clear the Education & Employment Committee before it could go to the full House. A Senate version (SB 1726) has not been heard in committees.
Tags
Politics Florida Universities2025 Florida Legislature
Jim Turner - News Service of Florida
See stories by Jim Turner - News Service of Florida
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now