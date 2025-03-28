© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida lawmakers are rolling out punishments for stolen valor

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
Navy sailors line up for a pre-game Veterans Day ceremony, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011, in Miami. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)
J Pat Carter/ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Navy Sailors line up for a pre-game Veterans Day ceremony. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011, in Miami. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

"We have to protect the sanctity of the uniform.”

The Florida Senate unanimously passed the "stolen valor" measure (SB 402) on Thursday, making the act a third-degree felony for anyone misrepresenting their military service, including wearing unauthorized uniforms.

Supporters call the legislation a win for all military service members—saying it protects the “sanctity of the uniform.”

“We have to protect the sanctity of the uniform and make sure they are represented correctly,” Brevard Republican Senator Tom Wright said as he championed the measure.

Sen. Wright said the bill would amend state statues to consolidate all military branches into one single classification under Florida’s stolen valor law.

Under the bill, anyone caught lying about their military service or wearing a service uniform with medals and awards that they never received, could face a third-degree felony.

Wright, in a recent Senate committee, pointed to examples where people in his district posed as military veterans and started taking money as part of a fake charity. He said if passed, his bill would put an end to such acts.

Paul Soles with the Patriot Guard Riders, stands at attention as he holds an American flag, during a Veterans Day celebration and dedication of a memorial, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Riviera Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
/
AP
Paul Soles with the Patriot Guard Riders, stands at attention as he holds an American flag, during a Veterans Day celebration and dedication of a memorial, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Riviera Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

“Men are wearing fatigues and claim to be veterans and they’re not," he said. "They are collecting money for veterans, and I have talked to the store managers of both cases, and they’ve thrown them off the property."

Wright’s bill would apply to people wearing service uniforms as part of a Halloween costume. But the bill does give performing actors a pass.

A similar measure (SB 348) that specifically takes aim at public officials using stolen valor to win elections also cleared the Senate floor.

Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, A Florida Senate Committee is forwarding a bill that would require all athletic coaches in K-12 schools to know how to use a defibrillator and be CPR certified. Senator Collins says as a parent, these things are important and could make the difference between saving a child’s life.—Tallahassee, FL (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Phil Sears/AP
/
FR170567 AP
FILE—Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, speaks at a Florida Senate committee meeting in Tallahassee, FL. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Retired U.S. Army soldier and Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins is one of the lawmakers behind that proposal. He told the Senate committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security that stolen valor has been a recurring issue.

“If people go around wearing those medals taken those opportunities and saying they are something they are not, it cheapens that service in every way shape and form," said Collins.

Under SB 348, elected officials who engage in stolen valor could face a $25,000 fine and be removed from their office by the Governor.
Politics
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

See stories by Adrian Andrews
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now