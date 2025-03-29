Ask PolitiFact FL: What evidence does the government need to deport green card, visa holders?

WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

A Columbia University activist with a green card, a Georgetown University academic with a student visa, a Brown University kidney transplant specialist with a work visa: They are among the people who, despite having legal permission to be in the U.S., have recently been detained by immigration authorities or denied entry to the U.S. at airports.

President Donald Trump has said he supports legal immigration, and administration officials have given assurances that Trump’s campaign promise of mass deportations would focus on people who have committed violent crimes. But some of the highest profile examples of attempted deportations are people who have legal permission to be in the U.S.

Immigration experts said people with visas and green cards have been deported under other administrations, but some of the Trump administration’s actions have been unprecedented.

"The Trump administration has jettisoned typical guidelines and procedures and is looking for arcane passages of immigration law to ensure that it can remove anyone it desires, ideally with limited or no due process," Matthew Boaz, a University of Kentucky immigration law professor, said.

Columbia University graduate and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was detained by immigration authorities who said he could be deported and cited a Cold War-era law. Under that law, the secretary of state can make a noncitizen subject to deportation if their presence or activities could threaten U.S. foreign policy interests. The government has not yet provided evidence for how Khalil has threatened U.S. foreign policy.

Immigration authorities have cited the same Cold War-era law while seeking to deport another Columbia University student involved in the pro-Palestine movement. A federal judge temporarily blocked the student’s detention and deportation.

What evidence do government officials need in these cases, and what are people’s rights?

Immigration experts said the government must show proof to deport a green card or visa holder, but the process can be lengthy. For example, Khalil was arrested March 8 and has been held in an ICE detention facility in Louisiana as his case proceeds. His lawyers say the detention is unlawful and are trying to transfer the case to New Jersey.

For visa holders at U.S. borders or airports, customs officials can choose to deny people entry without evidence.

What are some reasons a legal permanent resident could be deported?

People with lawful permanent residence, or a green card, can be deported from the U.S. But they first have the right to plead their case in court. Only an immigration judge has the power to revoke a green card.

There are several reasons green card holders could be eligible for deportation, including criminal convictions such as rape, murder or drug trafficking.

The government also can deport permanent residents if they commit immigration fraud.

After Khalil had been held in ICE custody for about two weeks, immigration authorities updated his charging documents, accusing him of fraud in his 2024 green card application. The government says Khalil failed to disclose his time working with UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees, and other international groups.

Before the government amended Khalil’s charging document, advocacy groups accused the Trump administration of violating Khalil’s right to free speech. After his arrest, Khalil’s lawyers filed a petition alleging that ICE had arrested and detained Khalil "on the basis of his speech" in a violation of the First Amendment, the American Civil Liberties Union wrote.

READ MORE: Florida leads nation with nearly 100 police partnerships with ICE to deport undocumented

Drug-related convictions can also be cause for deportation. Fabian Schmidt, a German engineer and green card holder, was detained after flying back to the U.S. on March 7. Schmidt had a decade-old misdemeanor drug and DUI charge, NPR reported.

Another green card holder, Ma Yang, who has lived in the U.S. since she was eight months old, was deported to Laos in the first week of March after pleading guilty to and serving a sentence for being part of a marijuana trafficking operation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

What evidence does the government have to provide to deport a lawful permanent resident?

The U.S. government must first serve a green card holder with a notice to appear, which is a charging document for immigration cases. In it, the government lists the reasons it believes the person is deportable, Jaclyn Kelley-Widmer, Cornell University immigration law professor, said.

Once someone receives a charging document, an immigration court case is initiated. In court, the U.S. government has the burden of proof and must show through "clear and convincing evidence" — more likely to be true than untrue — that the person can be deported.

The evidence government lawyers must provide depends on the case. For example, lawyers can use proof of a criminal conviction to show that someone has been convicted of an aggravated felony. Or lawyers could show tax filings to prove someone filed taxes as a nonresident and therefore has abandoned lawful permanent status.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP A Venezuelan woman who has humanitarian parole status and preferred not to be identified by name, embraces her Colombian father, who she feared had been detained, as he emerges many hours after entering a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office for his first ICE appointment since crossing the southern border to request asylum in 2023, in Miramar, Fla.. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

What is the deportation process for people with tourist, student or work visas?

Like legal permanent residents, people with tourist, student or work visas who are already in the U.S. are also given notices to appear if the government believes they are deportable.

Visa holders can be deported for reasons including crime and fraud, if they overstay their visa or if they work without authorization. Visa holders are afforded the same due process as legal permanent residents, and the government has the burden of proof.

Immigration authorities detained Badar Khan Suri, a graduate student teaching at Georgetown University on a student visa. Suri’s visa has been revoked using the same authority cited in Khalil’s case — that his presence or activities could threaten U.S. foreign policy interests — Politico reported. He is awaiting immigration proceedings.

Visa holders can also be denied entry at an airport or U.S. border, because a visa itself does not grant U.S. entry. Customs and Border Protection officers have the authority to admit people or deny entry. They might deny entry if visa holders have a past criminal conviction, are at risk of overstaying their visas or might be coming to the U.S. to work without authorization.

For example, in late January, a German tourist who is a tattoo artist was detained after border officials assumed she would illegally work in the U.S because she was carrying tattoo equipment, The Guardian reported.

Is the Trump administration following the process?

Immigration law experts had differing opinions about whether the Trump administration has followed the legal processes to deport legal permanent residents or visa holders in the U.S.

"My understanding is, as of right now, they're following the process," Boaz said, citing the fact that people have received charging documents and are awaiting court cases. "What's different is the manner in which it's being done."

Boaz said typically people know what type of conduct "would make them a target for removal," such as not having legal status or having a criminal conviction. That’s not the case under Trump’s administration, as people without criminal convictions and with legal status have been targeted.

Other experts said the administration has deviated from the law.

"Even if the law protects someone from deportation, there is no guarantee today that ICE will abide by the law," Rebecca Sharpless, University of Miami’s immigration clinic director, said. "People should make choices about things like travel with this reality in mind."

Immigration agents arrested Khalil outside of his home initially said his student visa had been revoked, although he did not have a student visa, according to the petition filed by Khalil’s lawyers. After Khalil’s wife showed agents that Khalil has a green card, the agents said that was also being revoked.

However, immigration agents can’t revoke legal permanent status; only immigration judges can after a court proceeding.

"It later came to light that the Department of Homeland Security was charging Mr. Khalil" under the Cold War-era provision, the petition said.

The Trump administration also turned away a Brown University doctor at an airport despite a court order preventing it.

Rasha Alawieh, a kidney transplant specialist with a U.S. work visa, was denied entry at an airport after border officials said they found photos of Hezbollah members on her phone, CBS News reported.

Immigration officers said they had not received the judge’s order until after Alawieh had been deported, CNN reported.

The French government said one of its citizens, a scientist, had been denied entry to the U.S. because his phone had messages where he "expressed his ‘personal opinion’ on the Trump administration’s science policies," Philippe Baptiste, France’s minister for higher education and research, told The New York Times.

"There's only specific grounds by which somebody can be refused admission to the United States, and disagreeing with Trump, typically, isn’t one of them," David Leopold, an immigration attorney and former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said.

What rights do immigrants have when interacting with immigration officials?

People already in the U.S. are protected by the U.S. Constitution. An immigration agent cannot enter people’s homes unless they have a warrant signed by a judge, immigration law experts said. Often, immigration officials have administrative warrants signed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer; those do not carry the same legal weight as a judicial warrant.

To obtain a judicial warrant, immigration officials must "present evidence of a crime to a judge," Kelley-Widmer said.

At airports, people’s rights vary.

Every traveler is subject to customs officers' questions about their identity and immigration status. U.S. citizens and green card holders cannot be denied entry to the U.S., the American Civil Liberties Union wrote. But green card holders can be detained if officers suspect they are deportable. Visa holders can be denied entry if they refuse to answer questions.

Our Sources

U.S. Code, 8 USC 1227: Deportable aliens, accessed March 25, 2025

Legal Information Institute, Moral turpitude, accessed March 25, 2025

Legal Information Institute, Clear and convincing evidence, accessed March 25, 2025

Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Absences that are too long and how to cure them, accessed March 25, 2025

National Constitution Center, Law from the 1950s may play role in Columbia University student deportation case, March 12, 2025

CNN, Trump administration accuses pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil of hiding info on his green card application, March 24, 2025

NBC News, Georgetown University graduate student detained by immigration authorities, March 19, 2025

Politico, Trump is seeking to deport another academic who is legally in the country, lawsuit says, March 19, 2025

The Guardian, ‘Like a horror movie’: Ice detaining German tourist in California indefinitely, March 3, 2025

American Civil Liberties Union, Know your rights while traveling, accessed March 25, 2025

CNN, ‘They’ve never been afraid before’: Why some green card holders’ concerns are growing, March 22, 2025

Axios, Tracking the foreign nationals detained by ICE as tourists or U.S. residents, March 20, 2025

The Guardian, Here’s what you need to know about your rights when entering the US, March 22, 2025

CBS News, What rights do green card holders have? Immigration experts answer questions around Mahmoud Khalil's case, March 12, 2025

Wall Street Journal, What Green Card and Visa Holders Need to Know About Recent Deportations, March 19, 2025

ProPublica, Some Americans Have Already Been Caught in Trump’s Immigration Dragnet. More Will Be., March 18, 2025

The Marshall Project, How Trump’s Targeting of Immigrants With Legal Status Departs From the Norm, March 15, 2025

Politico, Trump’s mass deportation plans hit riskier phase with legal immigrants, court fights, March 18, 2025

New York Magazine, Why Are Visa and Green-Card Holders Being Detained and Deported?, March 19, 2025

Herman Legal Group, Why Are Visa and Green-Card Holders Being Detained and Deported?, accessed March 20, 2025

The American Presidency Project, Remarks at a Document Signing Ceremony and an Exchange With Reporters, Jan. 20, 2025

PolitiFact, Donald Trump strikes deals, sets new policies to advance promise for mass deportations, Feb. 27, 2025

GBH, Green card holder from New Hampshire 'interrogated' at Logan Airport, detained, March 14, 2025

NBC News, Judge rules Columbia protester Yunseo Chung can't be detained as she fights deportation, March 25, 2025

AP News, Columbia student protester can’t be detained for now as she fights deportation, judge rules, March 25, 2025

The New York Times, The U.S. Is Trying to Deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Legal Resident. Here’s What to Know., March 10, 2025

Documented, Detained or Deported: Growing List of Immigrants with Legal Status Caught in Crackdowns, March 19, 2025

Politico, Trump’s mass deportation plans hit riskier phase with legal immigrants, court fights, March 18, 2025

The New York Times, As Trump Broadens Crackdown, Focus Expands to Legal Immigrants and Tourists, March 21, 2025

Wall Street Journal, State Department Revokes Columbia University Student’s Visa, March 14, 2025

The New York Times, How a Columbia Student Fled to Canada After ICE Came Looking for Her, March 15, 2025

American Civil Liberties Union, In New Filing, Mahmoud Khalil Urges Court to Protect His First Amendment Rights, March 13, 2025

Phone interview, David Leopold, immigration lawyer, March 21, 2025

Email and phone interview, Matthew Boaz, assistant professor of law, University of Kentucky, March 26 and March 21, 2025

Email interview, Rebecca Sharpless, director of Miami University Immigration Clinic, March 21, 2025

Email interview, Jaclyn Kelley-Widmer, clinical professor of law, Cornell University, March 21, 2025



Email interview, Elora Mukherjee, clinical professor of law, Columbia University, March 21, 2025

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media