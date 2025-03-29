Bipartisan Florida bill would make it easier for inmates to get professional licenses

A bill that would provide a path to a professional license for people in classrooms across the Florida Department of Corrections is headed to a full vote of the Florida House.

A companion in the Florida Senate is in its final committee before a full vote of that body.

Both bills would allow people in Florida prisons to use their coursework to meet the requirements for professional licenses in the state.

If the legislation passes, the FDC would work with Florida professional boards and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to get the program up and running by July 1.

State Sen. Keith Truenow, R-Eustis, introduced Senate Bill 472, also called the Education in Correctional Facilities for Licensed Professions bill.

Truenow, who represents parts of Lake and Orange counties, said his bill will change returning citizens’ lives.

“The bill ensures that inmates who take classes that meet the necessary curriculum requirements receive credit towards licensure requirements,” Truenow said.

The bill, which has gotten bipartisan support in the Florida Senate and in the House, breezed through the Senate’s Fiscal Policy Committee on Thursday.

Several members of the public spoke in favor of it, including Paul Figueroa representing the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

“I just wanted to state that this is a good bill. It's something that helps people who've gone in, they're serving their punishment, but to come out and be productive members of society,” Figueroa said.

The FDC provides 92 career and technical education courses in 37 high-demand vocational trades that align with the requirements of several licensing boards in the state.

Students can choose to specialize in cosmetology and barbering, electrical work, landscaping, plumbing, or HVAC contracting, to name a few.

The FDC is currently seeking educators to teach mostly adult education courses at its facilities throughout the state, and is providing first-time educators in the system with a one-time $1,000 signing bonus and other benefits.

As of last week, there’s a shortage of 55 educators at 50 correctional facilities. Educators teach a wide range of topics from GED prep to coding.

Read the full bill here:

