Equality Florida celebrates defeat of 'anti-LGBTQ' bills during 2025 legislative session

A leading advocate for LGBTQ rights in Florida says every "anti-LGBTQ" bill filed in the 2025 legislative session was defeated.

"Once again, we've done what many thought was impossible: not one anti-LGBTQ bill passed this session," Nadine Smith, Equality Florida executive director, said in a statement. "We improved on the tremendous defeat of 21 out of 22 anti-LGBTQ bills last session for a complete sweep this session, defeating every anti-LGBTQ bill."

Equality Florida said the following bills did not pass during the session:



Flags (HB 75/SB 100): A banning government agencies, including schools and universities, from displaying any flag that represents a "political viewpoint," including Pride flags.

Employment practices (HB 1495/SB 440): A bill banning, as a condition of employment, any training, instruction, or other activity on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, or a employer mandate on pronoun use.

Local government (HB 1571/SB 420): A bill attempting to ban cities and counties from using policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Medical education (HB 731/SB 1710): A bill that would withhold medical grants to state university "medical institutions of higher education" that use DEI policies.

Smith said more than 16,000 Floridians sent emails to legislators opposing the proposed bills and "Pride at the Capitol" participants met face-to-face with more than 325 legislators.

"This win belongs to every person who stood up, spoke out, and locked arms with their neighbors to stop the attacks before they could advance," said Smith.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media