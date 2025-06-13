Civil rights advocates respond to DeSantis' statement on self-defense against protesters

Ahead of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump's policies scheduled for Saturday, civil rights advocates are assuring protesters that they have a right to safety.

This comes in response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently spoke about protests on the conservative interview show "The Rubin Report."

ALSO READ: Florida officials warn against law-breaking ahead of planned protests

"We also have a policy that if you're driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety. And so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that's their fault for impinging on you," he said.

ALSO READ: Appeals court allows Trump to command California Guard for now

Alana Greer, director of the Community Justice Project in Miami, said protesters are protected under the law and should be aware of their rights.

"It is not legal in the state of florida by any stretch of the imagination to harm people with cars during a lawful protest and i think to stoke that kind of, that sentiment is really an effort to chill people from going out and exercising their right," she said.



Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

