Civil rights advocates respond to DeSantis' statement on self-defense against protesters

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published June 13, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT
People take part in the "No Kings Day" protest in Washington on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, by the Capitol. A bigger round of demonstrations is slated for Saturday across the country.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
People take part in the "No Kings Day" protest on Presidents Day in Washington

Alana Greer, director of the Community Justice Project in Miami, said protesters are protected under the law and should be aware of their rights.

Ahead of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump's policies scheduled for Saturday, civil rights advocates are assuring protesters that they have a right to safety.

This comes in response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently spoke about protests on the conservative interview show "The Rubin Report."

"We also have a policy that if you're driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety. And so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that's their fault for impinging on you," he said.

"It is not legal in the state of florida by any stretch of the imagination to harm people with cars during a lawful protest and i think to stoke that kind of, that sentiment is really an effort to chill people from going out and exercising their right," she said.


Joshua Ceballos
