Florida CFO says Orange County not cooperating with DOGE efforts, subpoenas DEI grant records

Florida's Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia issued investigative subpoenas Wednesday to Orange County in connection with the Florida Department of Government Efficiency audit of local spending.

During a press conference in Orlando with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ingoglia said an insider tipped his team off about changes in file names to conceal spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

He said a search failed to find emails for six DEI grants and that other information appeared to be missing. As his team asked questions, he said, county employees seemed to be reading off a script.

"I think Orange County has something to hide," Ingoglia said. "All of that is why I, as the chief financial officer, today are issuing investigative subpoenas for all documents related to these grant programs," he added.

And he issued a warning to other cities and counties in Florida targeted by the Florida DOGE audit team.

"If local governments hear my voice and if they thought me issuing subpoenas, investigative subpoenas, were just a throwaway sort of like a threat to local governments," Ingoglia said. "Well, Orange County fooled around, and now they're about to find out."

The comment echoes the "FAFO" nickname he and DeSantis have used for Florida DOGE.

Orange County's response

Mayor Jerry Demings pushed back in a statement, saying the county cooperated fully and no employees were told to alter, change or delete documents.

"While our employees may have read from or referred to notes or documents being discussed by the DOGE team, employees were not scripted in their remarks," he added."The state has offered no evidence to support its allegation that we were hiding information or acting without integrity."

"Cooperation is not optional," the Governor's Office said in a press release late Wednesday. "Orange County has a responsibility to explain the irregularities. … These subpoenas require County employees to assist our DOGE audit and turn over any previously hidden, deleted, or otherwise withheld documents."



