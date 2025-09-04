© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Early voting begins for Tampa City Council special election

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Exterior of Tampa City Hall
Thomas Iocobucci
/
WUSF Public Media
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Oct. 28.

The Sept. 9 election is to fill the vacated Tampa City Council District 5 seat. Here's a list of candidates and what else to know.

Early voting for a special election for the Tampa City Council District 5 seat began Thursday.

The Sept. 9 election is for the seat once held by Gwen Henderson, who died suddenly in June. Early voting is being held through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations in Tampa:

  • C Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
  • Fred B. Karl County Center
  • Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center
  • West Tampa Branch Library

District 5 is centered in east Tampa but includes fast-growing areas of downtown and Channelside. It has attracted a lot of interest as 13 candidates will appear on the ballot, with another as a write-in. The winner will serve the rest of Henderson's term — for the next fifteen months.

The most familiar name running is Pastor Tom Scott, who was elected to the seat back in 2007. He has also raised the most money at more than $42,000.

Also running is Henderson's daughter, Ariel Danley.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Oct. 28.

Here's the list of candidates:

Audette Bruce

Juawana Colbert

Albert Cooke

Ariel Amirah Danley

Thomas DeGeorge Jr

Darrell Ashley Dudney

Alison A. Hewitt

Elvis Piggott

Thomas Scott

Fran M. Tate

Jose N. Vazquez Figueroa

Carroll "Carrie" West

Melony Williams

District 5 map
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections
Tampa District 5 map
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
