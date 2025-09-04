Early voting begins for Tampa City Council special election

Early voting for a special election for the Tampa City Council District 5 seat began Thursday.

The Sept. 9 election is for the seat once held by Gwen Henderson, who died suddenly in June. Early voting is being held through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations in Tampa:



C Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

Fred B. Karl County Center

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

West Tampa Branch Library

District 5 is centered in east Tampa but includes fast-growing areas of downtown and Channelside. It has attracted a lot of interest as 13 candidates will appear on the ballot, with another as a write-in. The winner will serve the rest of Henderson's term — for the next fifteen months.

The most familiar name running is Pastor Tom Scott, who was elected to the seat back in 2007. He has also raised the most money at more than $42,000.

Also running is Henderson's daughter, Ariel Danley.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Oct. 28.

Here's the list of candidates:

Audette Bruce

Juawana Colbert

Albert Cooke

Ariel Amirah Danley

Thomas DeGeorge Jr

Darrell Ashley Dudney

Alison A. Hewitt

Elvis Piggott

Thomas Scott

Fran M. Tate

Jose N. Vazquez Figueroa

Carroll "Carrie" West

Melony Williams