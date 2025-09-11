Poll: Floridians, including Republicans, oppose mid-decade redistricting

A poll this week shows a majority of Florida voters, including a plurality of Republicans, oppose redrawing the state's voting maps mid-decade.

The survey, commissioned by Common Cause, a nonprofit government watchdog group, found that 55% of respondents are against the move, with opposition spanning across the political spectrum.

According to the poll, 62% of Democrats and 60% of independents do not favor mid-decade redistricting. Notably, 45% of Republicans also do not support the change, compared with only 36% who support it.

"In very clear terms, our poll shows even Republicans in Florida do not support mid-decade redistricting," Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida executive director, said, in a statement Tuesday, when poll results were released.

"Floridians do not want the Legislature to waste their time and our taxpayer dollars trying to make our voting maps even more gerrymandered than they already are," she said.

"The Florida Legislature should follow the data and stop their work on this issue. Floridians want them to focus on the real issues impacting our lives, like the cost of groceries, housing and insurance."

The survey comes the same week state Rep. Mike Redondo, R-Miami, was named to chair a select House committee that will look at redrawing Florida's congressional districts. The Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting includes seven Republicans and three Democrats.

Redistricting typically happens once a decade after the U.S. census, but President Donald Trump has pushed for mid-decade redistricting to try to help Republicans retain control of the U.S. House in the 2026 midterm elections.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also repeatedly raised the idea of redrawing congressional districts.

Common Cause commissioned Noble Predictive Insights to conduct multiple polls on redistricting, including a 2,016-person national poll, and a 499-person Florida poll. Voters were surveyed between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2.

The survey also found overwhelming support for an alternative process. A majority of Florida voters (76%) said they support independent commissions made up of citizens to draw district lines, rather than state lawmakers.

Additionally, 66% of Floridians believe Congress should ban maps that favor one political party, and the same percentage supports Congress banning mid-decade redistricting. This includes majorities of voters who identify as Republican and those who voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

