Florida lawmaker proposes required oath for public school teachers
The bill is filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start Jan. 13.
Florida teachers would have to take an oath to the nation and the state under a proposal filed Monday by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes.
The measure (HB 147) would be required for public school teachers, similar to oaths taken by lawyers, doctors, and public officials, according to a news release from Fabricio.
The bill would require teachers to take an oath that says:
Proposed teacher oath
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect, and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States and the Constitution and Government of the State of Florida; that I am duly qualified for employment as a classroom teacher in this state; that I will well and faithfully perform the duties of a classroom teacher in a professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner; that I will uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and professional ethics; that I will foster a respectful learning environment for all students, which promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning; and that I will serve as a positive role model in both conduct and character, so help me God.”