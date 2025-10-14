© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida lawmaker proposes required oath for public school teachers

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Since a major expansion of the program, Florida's private school voucher system has experienced delays in getting money to families and schools.
iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
education, elementary school, learning and people concept - group of school kids sitting and listening to teacher in classroom from back

The bill is filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start Jan. 13.

Florida teachers would have to take an oath to the nation and the state under a proposal filed Monday by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes.

The measure (HB 147) would be required for public school teachers, similar to oaths taken by lawyers, doctors, and public officials, according to a news release from Fabricio.

The bill is filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start Jan. 13.

The bill would require teachers to take an oath that says:

Proposed teacher oath

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect, and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States and the Constitution and Government of the State of Florida; that I am duly qualified for employment as a classroom teacher in this state; that I will well and faithfully perform the duties of a classroom teacher in a professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner; that I will uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and professional ethics; that I will foster a respectful learning environment for all students, which promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning; and that I will serve as a positive role model in both conduct and character, so help me God.”
Tags
Politics Florida Public SchoolsFlorida lawmakers
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now