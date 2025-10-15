Florida Democrats launch 'Seen, Heard and Free' to defend voting rights

The Florida Democratic Party and Democratic Black Caucus of Florida on Tuesday announced the joint launch of the "Seen, Heard and Free Day of Action," a statewide initiative aimed at combating what they describe as "disenfranchisement, censorship, discrimination and political attacks" across Florida.

The initiative serves as a clarion call to organize communities and protect fundamental rights, specifically in the context of ongoing national legal challenges to voting protections, party officials said.

"The fight for freedom in Florida has always been inseparable from the fight for the ballot," Armando R. Grundy-Gomes, state president of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, said in a statement.

"As the Supreme Court of the United States hears a case that could dismantle what remains of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a cornerstone of racial justice and the very law that made democracy real for Black Americans, we must face the truth: our freedoms are once again on trial."

Grundy-Gomes is referring to Louisiana case before the court that could strike down a key provision of the landmark legislation that prohibits racial discrimination in redistricting.

The "Day of Action" also honors the birthday of George Floyd and aims to highlight the sacrifices made by Black Floridians to expand voting rights throughout history.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used a knee to pin the Black man to the pavement for 9½ minutes in a case that sparked protests around the world and a national reckoning with racism and police brutality.

In a statement, state party Chair Nikki Fried outlined the Democrat's broader commitment, saying the action is meant to remind constituents of their value.

"We're reminding Floridians: you matter, and you are worth fighting for," said Fried.

She added that "Florida Democrats are fighting for affordable living, quality healthcare, and dignity for every person and family in our state, including immigrants."

The initiative involves year-round activities across the state, including community canvasses, voter registration drives, and public education forums, with the ultimate goal of ensuring every Floridian is "truly seen, heard, and free."

