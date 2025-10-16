Trump Presidential Library nonprofit dissolved — just before Miami land transfer

A nonprofit connected to the future Donald Trump Presidential Library has gone inactive, leaving questions about where its funds have gone.

The Donald Trump Presidential Library Fund Inc. was set up last December following a $15 million dollar donation from ABC News to contribute toward a presidential library.

But that nonprofit went dark in late September. It failed to file an annual report and was labeled "inactive" by the Florida Division of Corporations on September 26, as first reported by OpenSecrets, the Washington, D.C.-based watchdog group that tracks the influence of money on politics.

This came just four days before the Florida Cabinet voted to give away prime downtown Miami real estate owned by Miami Dade College for the purpose of building a Trump Library.

It's unknown how much money in donations the Fund had on hand, as it was not required to disclose that amount.

The Fund only filed two documents with the Division of Corporations: articles of incorporation on Dec. 20, 2024, and an amendment to those articles on February 17. In that amendment, the Fund added language saying that if the entity ever dissolved, its assets may be distributed to the federal or local governments for a public purpose.

Florida Division of Corporations / A portion of an amendment filed in February to the articles of incorporation for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Fund, Inc., before the entity dissolved in September.

Shortly thereafter, the Trump family opened a new nonprofit in May with a nearly identical name to the fund: The Donald Trump Presidential Library Foundation, Inc.

The Foundation was named as the recipient of the downtown Miami land given away by the Florida Cabinet. Eric Trump, the president's son, is a named trustee of the Foundation.

A Miami-Dade County judge recently temporarily blocked the land transfer for the library.

The temporary injunction is part of an ongoing lawsuit filed by Miami historian and activist Marvin Dunn. He argues Miami Dade College's Board of Trustees did not adequately inform the public about its plan to give away the plot of land next to the Freedom Tower, thus violating Florida's public disclosure laws.

