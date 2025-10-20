Jordanian man dies in ICE custody in Miami, marking the 17th death this year

Another person has died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody — the 17th this year.

ICE reported that Hasan Ali Moh'D Saleh, a 67-year-old man from Jordan, died of cardiac arrest after being hospitalized from Krome Detention Center in Miami. He was briefly revived but later pronounced dead, on Oct. 11.

Saleh had a history of heart disease, according to the ICE statement.

He'd lived in the U.S. since 1994 but lost his permanent residency after multiple fraud convictions. A deportation order was issued in 2020. He was detained in September in Pompano Beach and transferred to Krome for removal proceedings.

The Trump administration's crackdown on immigration has led to an increase in the number of people being held at ICE detention facilities, including Krome, which is Florida's largest immigrant detention center.

According to a report, emergency calls there have ballooned as a result. From January to July, 911 calls made from the detention center doubled compared to the same time period the year before, reported The Tributary earlier this year.

In June, Isidro Perez, a 75-year-old man from Cuba, died at the HCA Kendall Florida Hospital after falling ill at Krome.

On the same month, Canadian citizen Johnny Noviello, 49, died after being found unresponsive at the Bureau of Prisons Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Meanwhile Marie Ange Blaise, 44, died on April 25 while detained at the Broward Transitional Center, a for-profit detention facility funded by ICE.

