Republican Miami Congresswoman Salazar says election night a 'wake up call,' for GOP

Miami Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar this week posted a stark warning to the Republican Party following Tuesday's election night losses in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City, cautioning that the GOP risks losing the crucial Hispanic vote if it fails to "deliver" on key issues.

In a two-minute vide post on her X account on Wednesday, Salazar, R-Miami, said Republicans and President Donald Trump made "historical gains" with Hispanic voters in last November's presidential election. But were now at risk of losing them.

The Cuban-American lawmaker said Tuesday night's election results were "a wake up call" for the GOP in keeping Hispanic voters under their tent.

"Let's be clear, in Virginia and New Jersey, the GOP would have had a much better chance of winning if the Hispanic vote would have stuck with the GOP," Salazar said in her widely viewed social media post.

"When we show up, we win. When we forget them, we lose," she said.

A year ago, Latinos made GOP history.

But if we don’t deliver, we’ll lose that historic support.



Yesterday’s results speak for themselves.



To my fellow Republicans: let’s act now and embrace the community that shares our values, before our chance is gone for good. pic.twitter.com/qFD8pIogAh — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) November 5, 2025

She noted that Tuesday's election exit polls showed that Hispanics shifted by 25 percentage points to the Democratic Party.

NBC News exit polling found that Hispanic voters supported Democratic candidates Tuesday night "by at least double-digit margins. It reported that Hispanic men, who favored Trump last year, supported Democrats.

In the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial contests, two-thirds of Latino voters supported the Democratic candidates, according to NBC News exit polls.

"I've said it before, the Hispanic vote is not guaranteed," said Salazar. "Hispanics married President Trump, but they're only dating the GOP."

"I've been warning, if the GOP does not deliver, we will lose the Hispanic vote, all over the country. And unfortunately, it happened [Tuesday] night," Salazar said.

Salazar said winning the Hispanic vote meant appealing to values shared by other Americans.

"Hispanics want the same thing as any other American," she said. "Secure borders. A good economy. Get rid of the bad hombres."

She then touted her signature legislation, "The Dignity Act," a bill she has proposed in Congress that would further secure the U.S. border and allow undocumented immigrants in the country prior to 2021 to become legal U.S. residents.

"We need to keep the House of Representatives in the hands of the Republicans and the Dignity law will make that miracle happen," she said.

