Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady is stepping down

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:27 AM EST
Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady is introduced during an inauguration ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Republicans will begin their third decade dominating the state's Capitol.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Judge Charles Canady is introduced during an inauguration ceremony as chief justice, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee. He served as chief jJustice from 2010 to 2012 and 2018 to 2022.

Canady says he will serve as the director of the University of Florida's Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education. He says he's "eager" to begin the new work.

Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady is stepping down from the bench. The justice made the announcement Monday after accepting a new job at the University of Florida.

Starting next year, Canady says he will serve as the director of UF's Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education. He says he's "eager" to begin the new work.

Former Gov. Charlie Crist appointed Canady in 2008, and he's served for the past 17 years. During that time, he's acted twice as Chief Justice.

"It has been my great privilege to serve the people of Florida as a justice of the Supreme Court for the last 17 years. I will always deeply value my years on the Court. But the time has come to move on to another position of public service," Canady said in a statement.

Canady has also served multiple terms in the Florida House of Representatives and U.S. Congress.

He is married to state Rep. Jennifer Houghton Canady, R-Lakeland. In recent years, he's faced calls to recuse himself as the court has reviewed issues related to legislation his wife backed.

 
Regan McCarthy
