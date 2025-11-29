How domestic violence shelters are helping survivors stay safe during the holidays

As families in north central Florida gather for the upcoming holidays, local advocates said the season can bring hidden domestic violence dangers behind closed doors.

While celebrations often center on family and togetherness, the holidays can also intensify stress and isolation inside homes. According to CASA Marion, Marion County's certified domestic violence service provider, police interventions related to domestic violence typically rise by about 20% in December compared with other months.

Major domestic violence shelters across the region are preparing for that heightened risk this year.

Peaceful Paths prepares for holiday pressures (Alachua, Bradford and Union counties)

"We know that incidents of domestic violence can be statistically higher during the holidays," CEO of Peaceful Paths Crystal Sorrow said. "There are increased elements during the holidays where an abusive partner may exert power and control tactics."

Financial pressure, demanding schedules, increased interactions with extended family members and increased time at home may change an abuser's patterns of behavior or increase their volatility, according to Sorrow.

"Although alcohol and substance use is not the cause of domestic violence, it may escalate an abusive partner's behavior, and usage can be higher during the holiday season," she said.

Seeking support during the season may be emotionally challenging for a survivor, as holidays are portrayed as a time of celebration with family and friends. Alerts of abuse may also be more noticeable during the season.

"We suggest asking the survivor questions about what will make gatherings, parties, and family visits feel safer for them, as they know their situation best," Sorrow said. "Asking how you can help, and then actively listening to what they need, is a wonderful way to demonstrate your concern for a loved one."

Peaceful Path's helpline remains open 24 hours, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Calls are answered locally by certified advocates. Individualized safety plans are also a free and confidential service and can address specific concerns for the holiday season.

Beyond crisis response, community members can help through holiday initiatives such as Neighborly November, which provides food for Thanksgiving meals, and Holiday Giving in December. Both programs allow residents to donate food, supplies and gifts for survivors and their families.

Those in need of help can contact the Peaceful Paths hotline at 352-377-8255 or visit peacefulpaths.org for resources.

Another Way Inc. supports survivors in rural communities (Columbia, Hamilton, Lafayette, Dixie, Levy, Gilchrist and Suwannee counties)

Another Way, Inc. is also preparing for increased calls and shelter needs as the holidays approach. Executive Director Cady Price said while actual holidays are quiet, the weeks leading up to them and the days after are busy.

"Every year before Thanksgiving and Christmas, we would say it's our busiest time of year," she said.

According to Price, money and family are holiday stressors that impact survivors the most.

"So, we will see that there's a lot of fighting over gifts or stress over 'where we're going to go,' and it honestly starts out as, you know, small normal family fights," she said. "And it escalates in those kind of toxic relationships and family environments."

To meet those needs, Another Way is working to ensure it is fully staffed. The shelter has also added a helpline advocate this year who will help manage the calls during the holidays.

One of the most significant issues, according to Price, is that families and parents worry about creating a sense of normalcy for their children. Price said getting gifts or having a typical family dinner can be difficult, but the shelter prepares for that.

"We make sure to try to accommodate and get whatever food they want to make or whatever request they have," she said. "We also do what we call our gifts of empowerment. So, we prepare with extra gift cards, so anybody who comes in close to Christmas or any other holiday, we will get out the gift card so they can purchase gifts for their children if needed."

She encouraged anyone concerned about themselves or a loved one to reach out to their local domestic violence hotline early.

"Even if you're not sure, even if you think it's 'just arguing, it's not a big deal, it's just the holidays, everything will blow over,' it's better to talk about it with somebody and get a different perspective and to make sure that you're safe," Price said.

Those in need of help can contact the Another Way, Inc. hotline at 866-875-7978 or visit anotherwayinc.org for resources.

CASA Marion serves victims in Marion County and across state lines

CASA Marion Programs Director Shari Battles said that in addition to seeing increases in calls, the holidays also reveal forms of abuse that aren't always visible.

Battles said domestic violence frequently includes emotional manipulation and financial control, which can intensify during the season. She described scenarios in which an abusive partner may withhold money for necessities or gifts to enforce power.

"That's abuse. That's financial abuse," she said. "That triggers the emotional aspect, because now 'you're operating to make me feel like I am nobody.' That's emotional abuse."

CASA Marion has seen increases in domestic violence during the holidays, during COVID-19 and during natural disasters like hurricanes, all periods when families were in closer proximity to one another. Children in those situations often feel the impact as well.

"One in 15 children will experience it, and with 90% of that being eyewitnesses to the violence," Battles said, noting CASA Marion stats.

Inside the shelter, CASA Marion focuses on case management, safety planning, community education support groups, family movie nights and women's empowerment sessions. Monetary donations are also used to buy Christmas gifts for children and survivors.

"We try to create a culture of home here for our survivors and their families," Battles said.

CASA Marion also works with survivors outside the county and even outside Florida. Advocates help callers determine whether they want to relocate or find safe housing in their current area through active listening.

"Our biggest thing here at CASA is to make sure that we're offering and we're providing good quality services, and that we're offering a safe place for victims of domestic violence and their family," Battles said.

Those in need of help can contact the CASA Marion hotline at 352-722-CASA (2272) or visit casamarion.org for resources.

