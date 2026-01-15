© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Una imagen del Antiguo Capitolio de Florida con la torre del nuevo Capitolio al fondo. Ambos reciben el sol.
2026 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2026 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from Your Florida, our coverage partners, and WUSF.

Florida municipalities may get relief from a law that impacts growth

WFSU | By News Service of Florida
Published January 15, 2026 at 7:45 AM EST
3 hands of people in long sleeve shirts leaning over a table marking up plans
Gorodenkoff Productions OU
/
stock.adobe.com
The controversial growth-related issues were included in a broad law passed after hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton slammed into the state in 2024.

A state Senate committee has approved scaling back a law that temporarily blocks cities and counties from allowing "restrictive or burdensome" changes to growth plans.

After getting hit with lawsuits and objections from local officials, a Florida Senate committee on Tuesday approved scaling back a 2025 law that included temporarily blocking cities and counties from approving "more restrictive or burdensome" changes to growth plans.

The Senate Community Affairs Committee voted 8-0 to approve a bill (SB 840), sponsored by Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, that would revise the law.

DiCeglie described the bill as a "very well-balanced and thoughtful fix." At county legislative delegation meetings across the state in recent months, lawmakers heard requests to change the law.

ALSO READ: Florida legislators look at 'tweaks' to new growth law

"This really has been one of the top issues that I heard throughout the summer," DiCeglie said.

The controversial growth-related issues were included in a broader law passed after hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton slammed into the state in 2024. The overall bill addressed numerous issues, such as debris removal, mutual aid agreements and building permit and inspection fees, with backers saying it was designed to help people rebuild damaged homes.

But the law, in part, effectively froze local land-development regulations and comprehensive plans through Oct. 1, 2027, and was made retroactive to Aug. 1, 2024. DiCeglie's bill would lead to that part of the law expiring on June 30, 2026, rather than Oct. 1, 2027.

Another part of the law placed restrictions on local land-use regulations after hurricanes for one year after landfall. It applied to counties listed in federal disaster declarations or within 100 miles of hurricane tracks.

The bill would make changes to the restrictions and narrow the areas that would be included. The proposal would apply the restrictions to areas that have received federal major disaster declarations and are within 50 miles of storm tracks.

The bill would need approval from two more Senate committees before it could go to the full Senate. Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, filed a similar House bill (HB 1465) last week.

About two dozen cities and counties and the growth-management group 1000 Friends of Florida filed lawsuits challenging the law, including arguing that it violates local governments' home-rule authority, violates a constitutional single-subject requirement for legislation and strips the ability of cities and counties to manage growth.

The lawsuits, which have been consolidated, remain pending in Leon County circuit court.

In a legislative update issued last week, 1000 Friends of Florida said the bill "makes some meaningful improvements" but that it is "not a full fix."

"The bill does not repeal SB 180's (the 2025 law's) retroactive provisions, instead shortening their duration," the growth-management organization said. "As a result, communities like Orange County and  Manatee County remain stymied on good-faith planning decisions unrelated to storm recovery, undermining voter- and community-driven local planning efforts."

Copyright 2026 WFSU
Tags
Politics DevelopmentHurricane Recovery2026 Florida Legislature
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now