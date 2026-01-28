Bill allowing employees in work-based learning programs to waive state minimum wage passes committee

People could agree to work for less than state minimum wage under a bill advancing through a Florida House committee.

It would allow employees to waive state minimum wage to participate in work-based learning programs, internships or pre-apprenticeships.

Florida's minimum wage is set to increase to $15 by September of this year. But the proposal would allow workers to sign a waiver to be paid less, but at less federal minimum wage of $7.25, for the duration of the programs, which could last 252 days for individuals 18 or older and 126 days for minors.

Milton Republican Representative Nathan Boyles owns a solid waste company that employs more 100 people. He said during the bill's committee stop it allows employers to offer some pay while employees get training.

"Not only do they get a learning experience, but you know, we may be able to afford to pay them $100 a day, but we may not be able to afford to pay them the full cost of the current minimum wage in the state of Florida. I think this will be a very narrow and tailored focus that it will be utilized," he said.

But Jacksonville Democratic Representative Angie Nixon worries the move could lead to exploitation from large corporations.

"This is wrong. There is no guardrails in place. I see people abusing this. Hiring people, letting them go. Hiring more people, letting them go, all because they want to get richer. These companies are allowed to get richer and richer and yet and still, you are not letting working class Floridians get paid a living wage," she said.

The bill prohibits employers from coercing employees to accept the waiver, but there is no requirement to hire them if they refuse the lower wage or keep them on at state minimum wage once the 9 months is over.

A similar bill was filed and passed by 3 House committees last year but was not brought to the House floor. It comes as Republicans nationally generally oppose minimum wage protections.

Copyright 2026 WFSU