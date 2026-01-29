Florida researchers unravel the widening political divide in America

New research from Florida State University shows political disagreements are having an increasingly negative impact on relationships.

We delve into the problem on this week's Speaking Of.

"Both Democrats and Republicans - at least 64% - think that the other side is dishonest or more immoral than the average American," says Ryan Owens, director of FSU's Institute for Governance and Civics (IGC).

The IGC report finds that disagreeing over politics is affecting our personal connections. It says over two-thirds of Americans are skeptical that people with opposing political views can work out their differences.

Even worse, more than one-quarter of those surveyed reported a friendship ended, and about a fifth of respondents said they stopped talking to a friend because of political disagreements.

Ultimately, this polarization is leaving Americans stressed out and pessimistic about overcoming political divisions.

Owens says the findings show young people (age 18-29) tend to be less politically tolerant and more likely to be open to political violence, although this is seen across all generations.

"We do know from the data that people who are more civically aware - they know about civics, things like that - they're considerably less likely to engage in this kind of politically intolerant behavior," Owens says.

More hope can be found in a group that's been bringing communities together in Tallahassee for two decades.

"Since the beginning, we've liked to say that we are a nervy bunch of liberals and conservatives - although that's expanded to any and all labels - who believe that dialogue and disagreement make for good conversation, a good time, and a good country," says Christine Cox, director of the Village Square Tallahassee.

The Village Square helps folks stay connected rather than divided by bringing them face to face for dinners and forums featuring diverse panelists.

"We've kind of set the bar at respect and listening," Cox says. "We're here to understand and learn that 'the other side' isn't the evil to our good."

If you're interested in experiencing civil dialogue, The Village Square is hosting a God Squad conversation on Feb 13. It's titled "Us vs Them, Good vs Evil." It's for people of all faiths or no faith.

Hear the full segment of Speaking Of by clicking LISTEN above.

Copyright 2026 WFSU