State employees will get Presidents Day off this year

State offices will be closed Feb. 16 for Presidents Day as part of this year’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

“Our state employees will be able to have the day off, which I know they're not going to complain about,” DeSantis said during an appearance at The Heritage Center in Vero Beach.

Presidents Day, which is recognized at the federal level as Washington’s Birthday, is not a state holiday in Florida. President George Washington was born February 22, 1732.

Since 1971, the federal government has marked the holiday on the third Monday in February.

