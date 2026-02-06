Florida bill to end yellow vehicle registration decals passes first House committee

A proposal to eliminate the need to place yellow vehicle registration stickers on license plates has started to move in the Florida House.

The Government Operations Committee unanimously backed the measure (HB 841), which would have registration renewals recorded electronically.

“We’re going to save government money, which in turn will save taxpayer dollars,” said the bill'a sponsor, Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes.

A House staff analysis doesn’t put an economic impact figure on the bill but notes the Miami-Dade Tax Collector's Office estimated going digital would save the office $2.5 million annually to record registrations and renewals.

The proposal was backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in December, when he tweeted “get it done!” to Fabricio.

Law enforcement uses the validation sticker to verify that a motor vehicle is legally registered. However, the staff analysis notes many officers have the capability to verify vehicle registrations electronically using automated license plate recognition systems.

Currently, the registration period is 12 months, but an applicant may opt for an extended registration period of 24 months.

The proposal has one more committee appearance scheduled before reaching the House floor.

The Senate version (SB 982), filed by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Homestead, has yet to appear before a committee.