Florida Senate Budget Chief Ed Hooper to retire in November

In the middle of budget negotiations with the House, Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, the Senate’s top budget writer, announced his resignation effective Nov. 3, the date of the midterm elections.

Hooper, 78, was elected to the House in 2006 and served for eight years before moving to the Senate in 2018. His current four-year term wasn’t set to expire until November 2028.

“I have been honored to serve our great state with the support of my wife, Lee. The work we’ve accomplished in the Legislature ranks among my proudest achievements,” Hooper wrote in a letter to senators. “After many thoughtful discussions about our future and about what is best for both our family in this season of life and our community, I have decided it is time to retire and support new leadership to build upon the foundation we have laid.”

I’ve been blessed with an incredible 16 years in the Legislature. Though I have 2 years left, Lee & I have decided it’s time to fully enjoy retirement. It’s hard to say goodbye to everyone we’ve come to love through this process. I’m grateful to each of you. pic.twitter.com/zfiZp1hevR — Ed Hooper (@Sen_Hooper) May 13, 2026

Hooper also wrote a formal resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The move allows DeSantis to call a special election to coincide with the primary and general election dates this year.

The District 21 seat covers northern Pinellas County and southwestern Pasco County.