Final Space Shuttle crew reunites 15 years after mission

Astronauts who flew on the Space Shuttle Program's final mission 15 years ago this month say its legacy lives on, especially in the International Space Station and Hubble Telescope.

"The last 30% of the shuttle flights were dedicated to building the [International] Space Station," said STS-135 Commander Chris Ferguson. " So I'd have to say that the shuttle's legacy really was what it left behind in the space station that's been in use for 20- plus years."

STS-135 marked the end of the three-decade-long Space Shuttle Program. The crew of four reunited Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex beneath the Space Shuttle Atlantis, the same orbiter that took them on their 12-day mission to the International Space Station and back.

"We went through such an incredible experience together, and to be back here together, it just brings back so many memories," said mission specialist Rex Walheim. "And then you just look at that beautiful vehicle that we got to fly. It's just an amazing experience to be back together and to be here."

Hundreds of people gathered beneath the Shuttle exhibit to hear from Walheim and the rest of his NASA crew – Commander Chris Ferguson, pilot Doug Hurley and mission specialist Sandy Magnus. The conversation was moderated by Mike Leinbach, NASA's Space Shuttle launch director.

Brendan Byrne / Central Florida Public Media / Central Florida Public Media The STS-135 crew answered questions from former NASA Launch Director Mike Leinbach beneath the Atlantis display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The STS-135 mission launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on July 8, 2011. The bulk of the mission was spent restocking the International Space Station with around 9,600 pounds of supplies, spare parts and hardware. It returned to KSC on July 24, 2011, marking the end of the Space Shuttle Program.

For Ferguson, the Shuttle's legacy lives on still in orbit.

Over the course of its 135 missions, the Space Shuttle program helped build the space station and launched important space satellites into orbit, including the Hubble Space Telescope.

"All the discoveries that Hubble's been making wouldn't have been possible without this vehicle to take her up," Walheim said. "So it lives on in that respect."

The Shuttle also carried five missions designed to service Hubble after a flaw in its main mirror was discovered in space.

"The very design of the shuttle provided the program with lots of opportunities to flex and transition to different types of missions as the nation," Magnus said.

Brendan Byrne / Central Florida Public Media / Central Florida Public Media STS-135 mission specialist Sandy Magnus floats through a module packed with supplies for the International Space Station in this file photo from July 2011.

With the Shuttle program ended, NASA relied on the Russian Space Agency to transport its astronauts to the International Space Station. The agency awarded contracts to two commercial companies – SpaceX and Boeing – to develop new capsules for astronaut launches.

SpaceX would launch its first human mission nearly nine years after that final Space Shuttle mission. STS-135 pilot Doug Hurley commanded the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission, which launched May 30, 2020.

Kim Shiflett / NASA / NASA NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley rehearses putting on his SpaceX spacesuit at the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the DM-2 mission.

After retiring from NASA, STS-135 commander Chris Ferguson joined Boeing and was slated to fly on the company's first crewed Boeing mission. But in 2020, Ferguson stepped down from the mission, citing personal reasons.

Speaking with Central Florida Public Media Saturday, Ferguson said the program's delay led to his decision.

"For me personally, with Boeing, it just strung out too long," he said. "I had a much shorter time horizon where I wanted to do something like that, and it doubled, and maybe even went beyond double. So you know that was a tough personal decision I had to make. I have no regrets. It was the right thing to do for my family and me personally."

Instead, NASA's Butch Willmore and Suni Williams flew the crewed flight test mission in June 2024. NASA and Boeing uncovered hardware issues with the spacecraft and returned it without a crew. Willmore and Williams returned home in SpaceX's capsule instead.

Ferguson is still affiliated with Boeing, consulting on safety for the company. While STS-135 was likely his last mission to orbit, he still recalls fondly his time in space.

"There is nothing that is more magical than being in space, and I loved my time on the International Space Station," he said.

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