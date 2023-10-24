© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts / Culture
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Why Halloween has been scaring up some serious business

October 24, 2023
Halloween has become one of the biggest single-day holidays of the year. Amid other festive fall celebrations, Halloween is a chance to get spooky, scary, and maybe a little weird.

Just as kids enjoy dressing up in costumes and going trick-or-treating, adults get into the spirit of Halloween too, trying to outdo their neighbors with over the top decorations and heading to haunted houses and other spooky attractions.

And buying candy, lots and lots of candy. Overall, Americans are on track to spend more than ever on Halloween this year: $12.2 billion according to the National Retail Federation.

On this episode of Florida Matters, we talk about the business of Halloween and how it got so big, with Carol Osborne, director of the Zimmerman Advertising Program at the University of South Florida, and journalist and author of '100 things to do in Tampa Bay before you die', Kristen Hare.

This is Mary Jane Toro of Clearwater, who said her favorite costume was dressing up as Capt. Jack Sparrow

And as WUSF's Steve Newborn finds out, in some places the scares are not all make-believe. Newborn takes us on a tour of the Tampa Theatre, where some believe the veil is lifted between this world and what possibly lies beyond.

Halloween-themed community events include a decorating contest in St. Petersburg's Old Northeast Neighborhood and the annual Spooky Strollin Tampa's Seminole Heights. And there are plenty of opportunities for families to go trick or treating in Sarasota, Lakeland, St. Petersburg and elsewhere around the greater Tampa Bay region.

