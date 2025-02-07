Rays announce 20-game ticket packages, giveaways for season at Steinbrenner Field

With Opening Day less than two months away, the Tampa Bay Rays are working feverishly to prepare their temporary home, Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field.

With that in mind, the team has released a trio of partial season-ticket package to complement their full season memberships at the 11,000-seat ballpark. The Rays also announced this season’s schedule of promotional giveaways.

On Thursday, the Rays made available two 20-game plans and a Fan’s Choice package.

Plan A includes nine weekday games, five Saturdays and six Sundays. Plan B has 11 weekdays, and three each on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Fan’s Choice allows a choice of at least 20 games across three price tiers.

Each package comes with benefits such as season-long MLB.TV access, presale opportunities (including Opening Day) and retail discounts.

Partial Package A – March 30, Rockies, 1:40; April 12, Braves, 4:10; April 16, Red Sox, 7:05; April 19, Yankees, 4:10; May 6, Phillies, 7:05; May 11, Brewers, 1:40; May 21, Astros, 1:10; May 27, Twins, 7:05; June 7, Marlins, 4:10; June 19, Orioles, 7:35; June 22, Tigers, 12:10; July 2, Athletics, 12:10; July 20, Orioles, 12:10; Aug. 2, Dodgers, TBD; Aug. 20, Yankees, 7:35; Aug. 24, Cardinals, 12:10; Sept. 1, Mariners, 7:35; Sept. 6, Guardians, 7:05; Sept. 16, Blue Jays, 7:35; Sept. 21, Red Sox, 12:10.

Partial Package B – March 29, Rockies, 4:10; April 1, Pirates, 7:05; April 9, Angels, 7:05; April 13, Braves, 1:40; April 18, Yankees, 7:05; April 29, Royals, 7:05; May 7, Phillies, 7:05; May 19, Astros, 7:05; June 5, Rangers, 7:35; June 8, Marlins, 12:10; June 16, Orioles, 7:35; July 18, Orioles, 7:35; July 23, White Sox, 7:35; Aug. 1, Dodgers, 7:35; Aug. 19, Yankees, 7:35; Aug. 23, Cardinals, 7:05; Sept. 3, Mariners, 7:35; Sept. 7, Guardians; 12:10; Sept. 17, Blue Jays, 7:35; Sept. 20, Red Sox, 7:05.

The Rays will have three premium seating areas at Steinbrenner Field:

The Dugout Club features padded seats in the first two rows behind home plate and includes access to the Dugout Club, with complimentary food, beer, wine, soft drinks and water. Liquor will be available for purchase.

The Home Plate Box includes the third and fourth rows behind home with wider, padded seats. Included is a menu with food, beer, wine and soda delivered to the seat. Liquor will also be available for purchase.

The Loge Box is a semi-private area with access to a buffet with varying menus each game. Beer, wine, soda and water are also included. Liquor will be available for purchase

Promotional giveaways will be available to all fans, beginning with a schedule magnet on Opening Day, March 28, against Colorado.

Among the other giveaways:



Devil Rays 1990s hat - May 21 vs. Houston

City Connect tropical shirt - May 27 vs, Minnesota

Junior Caminero bobble series noting the team’s temporary home - June 5 vs. Texas

Cooling towel - June 8 vs. Miami

Josh Lowe City Connect bobblehead - July 22 vs. Chicago White Sox.

Tampa Bay will wear throwback Devil Rays uniforms on select Saturdays, and City Connect uniforms on select Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Rays are playing at Steinbrenner Field, the New York Yankees' spring training home, this season because of damage to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, where Hurricane Milton ripped of most of the Teflon fabric roof in October.

Opening Day is March 28 against Colorado, with first pitch at 4:10 p.m.

For information, visit RaysBaseball.com.