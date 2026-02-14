© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

NASCAR moves up the Daytona 500 start time by an hour as bad weather looms

WUSF | By AP
Published February 14, 2026 at 4:40 PM EST
Cars move on the track during the first of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
David Graham/AP
/
FR46423 AP
Cars move on the track during the first of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)

NASCAR has moved up the start of Sunday’s Daytona 500 by one hour because forecasters are warning of bad weather. The green flag is now set for 2:13 p.m. Eastern at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR is moving the start time of Sunday's Daytona 500 up one hour because of the threat of inclement weather.

The green flag is now scheduled for 2:13 p.m. Eastern at Daytona International Speedway.

William Byron will try to become the first driver in history to win the Daytona 500 in three consecutive years when the 68th running of “The Great American Race” opens the NASCAR season.

Byron won last year’s event in overtime after race leader Denny Hamlin got spun on the final lap, igniting a multicar crash. Byron ended up passing eight cars on the last lap to return to victory lane.

Kyle Busch earned his first Daytona 500 pole, landing the No. 1 starting position during qualifying Wednesday. It came as he gets ready to start his 21st Daytona 500 and tries to end the longest current skid in the garage.
Tags
Sports daytona 500NASCARRace
AP
See stories by AP
Related Stories
  1. How rain can impact NASCAR's Daytona 500
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now