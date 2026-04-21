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Lightning beat Canadiens in overtime, 3-2, to even NHL playoff series

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:03 PM EDT
hockey player in blue uniform with a crest of a white lightning bolt in a circle. celebrates with one leg in air and pumping right arm with an excited look on his face. he's on an ice rink with white rink boards and glass behind him
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Tampa Bay defenseman J.J. Moser celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Montréal during overtime in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Tampa.

After a physicial, penalty-filled first period, J.J. Moser notches the game-winner after Nikita Kucherov's wraparound goal sends the game into the extra period. Game 3 is in Montreal on Friday night.

J.J. Moser scored 12:48 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, tying their NHL first-round playoff series at 1-1.

The series shifts to Montreal for two games, with Game 3 set for Friday at 7 p.m. Game 4 is Sunday.

Nikita Kucherov forced overtime at 12:33 of the third period, collecting a deflected puck off the stick of Hagel and scoring on a wraparound. It was the first playoff goal for Kucherov since April 19, 2023, a span of 17 games.

Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel had a "Gordie Howe hat trick" – a goal, assist and a fight.

The Lightning had lost four consecutive home playoff games and 10 of the past 11, dating to Game 4 against Colorado in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Lane Hutson and Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens. Jakub Dobes finished with 31 saves.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning.

Tags
Sports Tampa Bay LightningNHLNational Hockey LeagueMontrealBenchmark International Arena
Associated Press
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