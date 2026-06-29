Lightning draft Russian teen Oleg Kulebiakin with their opening pick in NHL draft

The Tampa Bay Lightning went into this past weekend’s NHL draft without a first-round pick, but the remaining rounds brought in six prospects, including 18-year-old Oleg Kulebiakin, a Russian winger that the team’s scouting department had been targeting for months.

The Lightning traded up six spots to take Kulebiakin with the 52nd overall selection in the second round on Saturday.

Kulebiakin, who is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, is committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2027-28 season after putting up 29 goals and 44 assists last season with Halifax of the Quebec junior league.

“We had multiple guys go watch him, and everyone was kind of on the same page,” said John Rosso, the team’s director of amateur scouting. “Every year, I feel like if everyone's on the same page on the player, it just makes it easier to make the pick, so on that one it was pretty obvious that that's who we wanted, and then we traded up.”

Tampa Bay Lightning Oleg Kulebiakin, Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft, shows reporters a hockey stick he has signed by his favorite player, the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov.

For Kulebiakin, it’s a perfect match. His favorite team is Tampa Bay and his favorite player is fellow Russian Nikita Kucherov, who recently won his second Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. Kucherov was also a second-round pick (58th) in 2011.

“I was so happy, and all draft I waited for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s pick. My family is so happy, and, yeah, it’s just a dream,” he said.

Three years ago, Kulebiakin and his father visited Tampa and purchased a Kucherov model stick. He has never met the Bolts' superstar, but someone was able to get the stick autographed. He showed off the signature during a video call with reporters.

Russo said Tampa Bay scouts were impressed with Kulebiakin’s creativity with the puck.

“He sees things a step or two ahead, and even though he's not very big as far as height and weight, he's really strong over the puck, so if he wants to hold onto the puck, he's really tough to move off it," Russo said.

Five other players were drafted by Tampa Bay during the draft in Buffalo: defenseman Tomas Kralovic (third round, 90th overall), forward Morgan Anderberg (fifth, 134th), forward Cooper Soller (fifth, 154th), goaltender Stepan Shurygin, (sixth, 186th), defensemen Max Vilen (seventh, 218th).

Fans may not see them in the NHL anytime soon, but they will be among the players at this week’s development camp at the TGH Ice Plex in Brandon. Players will be split into groups. Workouts and the annual three-on-three tournament are open to the public.

Several players from the 2024 and 2025 drafts are also invited, along with elite prospects Sam O’Reilly and Jack Pridham, who was acquired June 1 in a trade with Chicago.

The TGH Ice Plex is at 10222 Elizabeth Place, just off Falkenberg Road. There will be activity on two rinks, but space is limited. The 3-on-3 games will be streamed on the Lightning app and WXPX-TX (The Spot).

Development camp schedule

TUESDAY



Group B 10–10:30 a.m. – B1 Skating (South Rink), B2 Skills (North Rink) 10:45–11:15 a.m. – B1 Skills (North Rink), B2 Skating (South Rink).

10–10:30 a.m. – B1 Skating (South Rink), B2 Skills (North Rink) 10:45–11:15 a.m. – B1 Skills (North Rink), B2 Skating (South Rink). Group A 12:45–1:15 p.m. – A1 Skating (South Rink), A2 Skills (North Rink) 1:30–2 p.m. – A1 Skills (North Rink), A2 Skating (South Rink).

WEDNESDAY



Group A 10–10:50 a.m. – A1 Skating (South Rink), A2 Skills (North Rink) 11:05–11:55 a.m. – A1 Skills (North Rink), A2 Skating (South Rink).

10–10:50 a.m. – A1 Skating (South Rink), A2 Skills (North Rink) 11:05–11:55 a.m. – A1 Skills (North Rink), A2 Skating (South Rink). Group B 12:30–1:20 p.m. – B1 Skating (South Rink), B2 Skills (North Rink) 1:35–2:25 p.m. – B1 Skills (North Rink), B2 Skating (South Rink).

THURSDAY



Group B 10–10:30 a.m. – B1 Skills (North Rink), B2 Skating (South Rink) 10:45–11:15 a.m. – B1 Skating (South Rink), B2 Skills (North Rink). 2–4:30 p.m. – 3-on-3 Tournament.

10–10:30 a.m. – B1 Skills (North Rink), B2 Skating (South Rink) 10:45–11:15 a.m. – B1 Skating (South Rink), B2 Skills (North Rink). 2–4:30 p.m. – 3-on-3 Tournament. Group A 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. – A1 Skills (North Rink), A2 Skating (South Rink) 12:15–12:45 p.m. – A1 Skating (South Rink), A2 Skills (North Rink). 2–4:30 p.m. – 3-on-3 Tournament.

FRIDAY

